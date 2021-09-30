Fresno State men and women begin fall practice

FRESNO, Calif. – On Wednesday, the media was able to catch up with both the Fresno State men’s and women’s basketball teams as they opened up fall practice.

Justin Hutson enters his 4th season as the Fresno State men’s basketball team.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a .500 season (12-12 overall), however, all five starters return from last year including all three double-digit scorers in Orlando Robinson, Deon Stroud and Isaiah Hill.

Robinson and Stroud tested the NBA waters during the offseason, but ultimately decided to come back for another season.

“I’m gonna just keep improving,” explained Robinson.

“I want to be Defensive Player of the Year and I want to be MVP of the conference. I want to win the conference, I want to go to the tournament, there’s a lot of things we can do as a team,” Robinson added.

Meanwhile, the Bulldog women went 17-11 last season which included a WNIT appearance.

There have been a lot of changes to their roster, most notably, the departures of Maddi Utti and Aly Gamez. However, the Cavinders are back, with their huge social media following.

Haley Cavinder was named Mountain West Player of the Year last season.

“This summer we’ve been grinding on defense and just been consistent with that,” Cavinder explained. “We’re super excited about this team, the chemistry is there. So we’re looking forward to it.”