The Bulldogs have 35 new members on the roster for this fall, including underclassmen and transfer students. Head coach Jeff Tedford is pleased with the way this team is bonding and learning from one another during fall camp.

“I think they’ve done a great job, you see it a lot in the meeting rooms. I can see it when we’re out of meetings too they’ve got guys off to the side. Our young guys are open to asking questions and our older guys are great to lead them in the right direction” said Tedford.

Fresno State opens the season on Thurs. Sept 1 at Valley Children’s Stadium hosting Cal Poly.