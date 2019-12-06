Breaking News
Fresno State football to “discuss the state of the program”

Fresno State football to “discuss the state of the program”; reports surfacing that Tedford will step down

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State has called a press conference for Friday morning where, according to a news release sent to the media on Thursday evening, the “state of the program moving forward” will be discussed.

The Bulldogs just wrapped up a 4-8 season that ended with a loss in San Jose on Saturday. But the bigger news, according to a tweet sent out Thursday night by national writer Bruce Feldman, surrounds the status of head coach Jeff Tedford:

If Jeff Tedford is indeed stepping aside for health reasons, it would not be the first time. Tedford was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator in 2014 and, according to a December story from that year on NFL.com, he “took an indefinite leave from the Bucs in September after undergoing a coronary angioplasty prior to the season.”

Tedford has been the Bulldogs’ head coach for the past three seasons. The Bulldogs were 10-4 in 2017 and 12-2 in 2018, before going 4-8 this season.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.