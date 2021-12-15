Fresno State football releases video featuring former greats; current Bulldogs arrive in Albuquerque

On Tuesday, in anticipation of some new Bulldogs officially joining the program Wednesday during the first day of the December signing period, the Fresno State football program released an entertaining video talking about the pride and tradition of Bulldog football, interwoven with many of the memorable images the program has produced over the years.

There were 14 former players who spoke during the video and one former head coach, Pat Hill.

Watch the full video here:

The Pride and Tradition of Bulldog football is stronger now more than ever.



Tomorrow, we welcome new ‘Dogs to our family. #GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/gJfI4WGTZG — Fresno State Football 🧸 (@FresnoStateFB) December 14, 2021

Current Bulldogs arrive in Albuquerque for New Mexico Bowl

Meantime, the current Fresno State football team arrived in Albuquerque on Tuesday, where it will continue preparations for Saturday’s PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl.

Kickoff between the 9-3 Bulldogs and 7-5 UTEP Miners is scheduled for Saturday morning at 11:15 a.m. here in the Central Valley.

It should be a fun few days for the Bulldogs since bowl games always have some fun events in the leadup to the game.