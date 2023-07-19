(KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno State earned five first-place votes in the preseason poll and the ‘Dogs were picked third with 351 total points. Boise State was selected as the preseason favorite with 28 first-place votes.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a Mountain West Championship in 2022 and wrapping the year with a 10-4 record. Fresno State made history after starting the season 1-4 and going on to win nine games straight.

The conference also announced its Preseason All-Conference teams. Two Bulldogs made the list with offensive lineman Mose Vavao and defensive lineman Devo Bridges.

Head coach Jeff Tedford brought senior wide receiver Erik Brooks and senior linebacker Levelle Bailey to represent the Bulldogs in Las Vegas.

“Last season doesn’t indicate this season, but we have a lot of momentum going into this year, a lot of confidence” said Brooks.

“We had a lot of power guys, a lot of leaders, a lot of well-known guys leave our team last year with Jake, Jalen, David, Evan. So I wouldn’t say it’s a lack of respect, but it’s a motivational thing” added Bailey.



2023 Mountain West Predicted Order of Finish



Rank Team (first-place votes) Points

1. Boise State (28) 433

2. Air Force (2) 364

3. Fresno State (5) 351

4. San Diego State (1) 338

5. San José State 293

6. Wyoming 281

7. Colorado State 201

8. Utah State 194

9. UNLV (1) 177

10. Hawai’i 102

11. Nevada 92

12. New Mexico 60