Fresno State football Mountain West schedule released

Jeff Tedford’s Bulldogs are opening Mountain West competition on the road at Boise State. The ‘Dogs will battle the Broncos for the Milk Can trophy.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to open the 2022 campaign hosting Cal Poly at Bulldog Stadium. There’s four non-conference games on the slate for the ‘Dogs. Hosting Cal Poly and Oregon State. Fresno State is on the road at both USC and UConn.

The Bulldogs have six home games on the schedule, four of those against MW opponents. San Jose State, San Diego State, Hawai’i, and Wyoming.

The 2022 Mountain West football season will wrap up with the championship game, played between the two divisional winners, on Dec. 3

Sept. 3- vs. Cal Poly

Sept. 10- vs. Oregon State

Sept. 17- @ USC

Oct. 1- @ UConn

Oct. 8 @ Boise State (MW opener)

Oct. 15- vs. San Jose State

Oct. 22- @ New Mexico

Oct. 29- vs. San Diego State

Nov. 5- vs. Hawai’i

Nov. 12- @ UNLV

Nov. 19- @ Nevada

Nov. 26- vs. Wyoming