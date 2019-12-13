Fresno State football gets good news; Clovis West’s Anderson has sizzling night from long range

Thursday’s Central Valley sports headlines included some positive news regarding the health of Fresno State football star Jalen Cropper, and a junior basketball star from Clovis West showing he might be the best shooter in the Valley.

Also included in Thursday’s sportscast:

-A three-star running back from southern California gives his commitment to the Bulldogs.

-Highlights of “Elementary School Day” at the Save Mart Center, which saw the Fresno State women beat La Verne 111-56.

-Highlights of Clovis North and Edison boys basketball at the Clovis West Nike Invitational.

