Fresno State drops to 1-3 overall after suffering a 19-14 loss to UConn on Saturday. The Bulldogs are now riding a three-game losing streak as they approach conference play.

Logan Fife made his first career start, he finished 16 of 22 for 157 yards with 2 interceptions. Nikko Remigio put the Bulldogs on the board with an 87-yard punt return. Fresno State held a 7-3 lead over the Huskies at the half.

Jordan Mims punched in a touchdown from one yard out and gave the ‘Dogs a 14-6 advantage. But the Huskies scored 13 unanswered points and ultimately won 19-14.

The Huskies (2-4) secured their first victory over an FBS program since 2019. Entering Saturday, UConn had lost 17 straight against FBS teams.

The ‘Dogs have their first test in Mountain West play when they travel to Boise State (3-2) next week.