The Bulldogs are meeting Boise State for the fourth time in the Mountain West Championship. The ‘Dogs won the conference title game the last time they played in it in 2018.

Fresno State finished the regular season (8-4, 7-1 MW). Boise State went undefeated in Mountain West play at a perfect 8-0. The Broncos are the only Mountain West team to defeat the Bulldogs this year.

“We’ve got one goal, one mission that’s to get a conference title and do everything we can to do it… A big time game and the guys know its a big time game, that’s what usually brings the best out of us” said senior quarterback Jake Haener.

Kickoff in Boise, ID is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. The Bulldogs are on the hunt for their third Mountain West Championship.