YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Angelique Martinez
Posted: Apr 23, 2022 / 11:37 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 23, 2022 / 11:37 PM PDT
The Fresno State football team continues spring ball, the Bulldogs welcomed former players to Saturday’s practice and scrimmage at Bulldog Stadium.
Spring ball wraps up next Saturday for the ‘Dogs spring preview.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com