FRESNO, Calif. — For the second consecutive week, Fresno State would see a game-ending field goal decide the game. This week, though, the Bulldogs were on the opposite end as Utah State’s Dominik Eberle connected on a 30-yard attempt to give the Aggies a 37-35 win on Saturday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Fresno State allowed 525 yards of offense, including 388 yards through the air, compared to its own 419 yards. Ronnie Rivers racked up 102 yards on the ground for the Bulldogs and found the end zone three times, his fourth-straight game with at least two rushing touchdowns. Jorge Reyna threw for 263 yards on 16-of-20 passing. In his second-straight start, Evan Williams led the Bulldogs’ with nine tackles, which matched his season-high from last week at Hawai’i.
Fresno State Media Services
Fresno State falls on last-second field goal to Utah State
