Fresno State earns first shutout on the road since 1974

LARAMIE, Wyo. – A low-scoring game in Laramie is what Fresno State needed to get back into the win column. The Bulldogs beat Wyoming 17-0 and earn their first shutout win on the road since November 2nd, 1974 against Cal State Northridge. The Bulldogs improve to 5-2 overall, 2-1 in Mountain West play.

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener was held to 96 yards passing with two touchdowns to tight end Juan Rodriguez and wide receiver Jalen Cropper.

The Bulldogs’ defense was the star of the show, forcing five turnovers. Wyoming quarterback and Kerman alum, Sean Chambers, threw three interceptions and was sacked three times.

Fresno State defensive back Evan Williams had two interceptions and led the team with seven tackles.

Fresno State returns home on Saturday to host Nevada. Kickoff is set for 4pm PT at Bulldog Stadium.