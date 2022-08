Fresno State football continues fall camp. The ‘Dogs will put the pads on for the first time this season Monday morning. 2021 captain David Perales hopes to continue being a leader on and off the field by taking the younger players under his wing.

The Bulldogs defense is focused on an “attack” mentality. Perales noted that the defense wants to be a great tackling team and focus on turnovers.

Fresno State opens the season at home on Thurs. Sept 1 hosting Cal Poly at Valley Children’s Stadium.