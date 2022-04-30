The Fresno State football program had one player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. Cornerback DaRon Bland was the 167th overall pick in the fifth round to the Dallas Cowboys. Bland is the 109th NFL Draft pick in Fresno State history.

Bland spent just a single season with the Bulldogs, he joined the program as a transfer from Sacramento State in the spring of 2021. He led all Bulldog cornerbacks and was fifth on the team with 45 tackles (34 solo).

Bland is the fourth all-time Bulldog to be drafted by the Cowboys and first since 1997.

A few Bulldogs were also signed to NFL teams as undrafted free agents. Bulldog running back Ronnie Rivers was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals. Rivers is the school record-holder in total touchdowns with 51 and rushing touchdowns with 40.

The San Francisco 49ers signed defensive tackle Kevin Atkins as an undrafted free agent. During the 2021 season Atkins recorded 26 tackles and seven sacks.

The Carolina Panthers picked up Fresno State linebacker Arron Mosby as an undrafted free agent. Last season he recorded 24 tackles, six sacks, and five forced fumbles.