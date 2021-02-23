Fresno Pacific’s Aamondae Coleman chosen for national “Dark Horse Dunker” competition

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Pacific senior Aamondae Coleman will have the chance to show he is one of the best “under-the-radar” dunkers in college basketball.

Coleman, who leads the Sunbirds in scoring this season (19.4 ppg), is one of 16 players chosen for a bracket-style competition. Beginning on Wednesday, he and 15 other players from across the country will start a four-week competition where fans can vote online for their favorite dunker (DarkHorseDunker.com).

The player who receives the most votes at the end of the competition, which will eliminate half of the remaining players after each round, will have the opportunity to compete in the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships on April 1st.

Aamondae Coleman is the current PacWest Conference Player of the Week for the NorCal Pod.