Fresno Pacific preparing to face “Dr. 1,000” in NCAA Tournament

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Pacific is one day closer to playing in its first-ever NCAA Division II Tournament. On Friday, the Sunbirds face Biola in Golden, Colorado.

Biola is a familiar opponent, and Biola’s coach is very well-known: Dr. Dave Holmquist.

A couple of weeks ago, Dr. Holmquist reached a milestone. He became just the fifth coach in men’s college basketball history to reach 1,000 career wins.

Dr. Holmquist is in his 41st season at Biola. He actually began his coaching career at Fresno Pacific, in the 1970’s, when he was just 24 years old.

He went 36-43 in three seasons at FPU.

“He’s the hallmark of the league, there’s no question,” said current Fresno Pacific head coach C.J. Haydock. “I forget what the number is but it’s less than ten coaches at any level have accomplished 1,000 wins. Clearly he’s been doing it a long time, he’s very accomplished.

“And so it just adds a little bit more fuel to that fire in terms of the challenge in front of us.”