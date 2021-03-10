Fresno Pacific places three on all-PacWest teams ahead of NCAA Division II Tournament appearance

In less than 48 hours, Fresno Pacific will be on the court in Golden, Colorado for its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division II Tournament.

The Sunbirds are playing Biola in the first round, on Friday at 5pm PT.

On Wednesday, the PacWest Conference announced its postseason awards and three Sunbirds were honored: Aamondae Coleman, Adrian Antunez and Nate Kendricks. They are all on the league’s NorCal team.

“I’m just proud that we can represent Fresno in the right way, you know?” said Kendricks, a former standout at Immanuel High School. “A lot of people count us out a lot of the time. And it’s a big deal, first time in school history making the tournament. It’s just big.”

Kendricks is averaging 11.1 ppg this season, third on the Sunbirds. Antunez, who is ranked fifth in the conference in assists (with 52), is second on the team in scoring (13.6 ppg). Coleman, meanwhile, led the PacWest in scoring this season. He is averaging 20.1 ppg, and is a back-to-back all-conference selection.