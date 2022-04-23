YourCentralValley.com
by: Angelique Martinez
by: Angelique Martinez
Posted: Apr 23, 2022
Updated: Apr 23, 2022 / 04:20 PM PDT
Fresno State running back and Fresno native Jordan Hornbeak has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The San Joaquin Memorial graduate is no longer listed on the Bulldogs’ roster.
Hornbeak was a three-star recruit out of the Panthers program.
