Fresno native Jalen Green scores 11 pts in G League debut

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (KSEE/KGPE) – Last April, the NBA G League announced a plan to launch a developmental team as an alternative path for elite prospects.
Jalen Green was the first person to sign up.
Green, a native of Fresno, was the No. 2 high school player in the country after averaging 31.5 ppg during his senior season at Prolific Prep in Napa.
On Tuesday, he turned 19 years old.
On Wednesday, he made his debut in the NBA G League.
The former San Joaquin Memorial Panther scored his team’s first two points, but struggled after that. He was 0-3 shooting with two turnovers in the rest of the first half.
In the second half, Jalen Green was better. He scored nine points in that half, including two on a two-handed dunk in transition. Green played 27 minutes, finishing with eleven points and five rebounds.
His team, Ignite, won the game, 109-104.
“Jalen pressed a bit; he was trying too hard, which is natural,” said Ignite head coach Brian Shaw. “In having conversations with him about how other teams are gunning for him based on the attention he’s getting, I expect him to bounce back from this game and have a better game next game.”
