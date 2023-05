Former San Joaquin Memorial standout and current University of Georgia freshman Ethan Quinn won the singles title in the NCAA tennis tournament on Saturday.

The Fresno native came back from a deficit to beat Michigan’s Ondrej Styler 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-2 to become the third Georgia Bulldog to win the men’s single championship.

The former SJM Panther finished the season with 17 straight wins and a 34-10 overall record.