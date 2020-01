Eric Kendricks is one of the best linebackers in the NFL. On January 3rd, he was named First Team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Eight days later, Kendricks and the Vikings were in Santa Clara to face the NFC’s top seed, the 49ers, in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Sports Central’s Scott Bemis and Julia Lopez made the trip to catch up with the Hoover High School alum…and his fans!