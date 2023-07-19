(KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno native and Clovis West graduate DJ Schramm is a senior linebacker for Boise State. The All-Mountain West defenseman is in Las Vegas representing the Broncos at Mountain West Media Days.

Boise State is the preseason favorite heading into the 2023 season. The Broncos received 28 first-place votes.

“We appreciate the nod but at the end of the day it doesn’t mean a whole lot because we haven’t played any games yet” said Schramm.

The linebacker shared that whether the Broncos were selected as favorites or not they would approach the season and preparation the same way.

Boise State opens the 2023 season on the road at Washington on Saturday, September 2. The Broncos will travel to Fresno and meet the Bulldogs on Saturday, November 4.