Central Valley native Andre Chachere is headed to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, AZ with the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Clovis West standout receiver and safety is on the practice squad with the Eagles.

“Its unbelievable. We talked about going to sleep and waking up pinching ourselves to see if it was real. We look forward to it and we’re so proud of him” said Andre’s father Derrick Chachere.

The Philadelphia cornerback saw action in seven games for the Eagles this season. The Fresno native played in every game in 2021.

“A lot of pride that’s for sure. We’ll come up to each other and watch him on the television and say hey! That’s your son. We’re just very proud” said Andre’s mother Romy Chachere.

Andre worked his way to the NFL. The San Jose State graduate got his first shot in the league signing as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2018. Chachere is now in his second season with Philadelphia.

Andre’s parents Romy and Derrick are planning on attending the Super Bowl in Glendale. “I think if we start walking this week we’ll get there ha. Getting there is not going to be an issue. We would do anything to get there and watch” said Derrick.

Andre Chachere and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12.