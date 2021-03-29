Fresno native Aari McDonald leads Arizona to first-ever Final Four appearance

Arizona’s Aari McDonald reacts after making a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in the Elite Eight round of the Women’s NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

SAN ANTONIO (KSEE/KGPE) – On Monday afternoon, the talk was about the Elite Eight for Aari McDonald and the Arizona women’s basketball team.

By Monday night, the talk was about the Final Four.

McDonald, a senior guard from Fresno (Bullard HS), once again put the Wildcats on her shoulders. She scored 31 points in the Sweet 16, a season high, and followed that up with 33 points in the Elite 8.

No. 3 Arizona beat No. 4 Indiana, 66-53, to advance to the Final Four for the first time in program history.

“I always want to be better than I was the day before,” said McDonald after the game. “And just being a little player, I always play with a chip on my shoulder. You’ve got a lot of people saying, ‘I’m too small.’ I’ll never do this, I’ll never do that. That drives me. I want to prove ’em wrong, and I’ve been doing it all my life.”

McDonald was 12-of-20 from the floor on Monday, 5-of-6 from three-point range. She rolled her ankle late in the fourth quarter, but she returned to the game and continued to contribute offensively.

Arizona (20-5) will face No. 1 UConn (28-1) in the Final Four on Friday.