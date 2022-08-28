YourCentralValley.com
by: Angelique Martinez
Posted: Aug 28, 2022 / 12:21 AM PDT
Updated: Aug 28, 2022 / 12:21 AM PDT
The Fresno Grizzlies defeated Stockton 11-9 on Saturday night for their 11th straight victory. The Grizzlies and Ports close out their six-game series on Sunday.
