Fresno Grizzlies announce field staff for 2022 season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The reigning Low-A West regular-season champions open the 2022 season on Friday, April 8 against Stockton at Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies are welcoming back manager Robinson Cancel for his second season.

Cancel was named the 2021 Low-A West Manager of the Year after leading the Grizzlies to its best record in program history. Fresno finished with a Low-A West best 74-41 record and a playoff spot.

Pitching Coach Mark Brewer and Hitting Coach Nic Wilson are both also returning for the 2022 season. Steve Soliz remains on the staff in a new role as the Bench Coach.

You can find the full release from the Grizzlies here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am