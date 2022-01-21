Fresno Grizzlies announce field staff for 2022 season

The reigning Low-A West regular-season champions open the 2022 season on Friday, April 8 against Stockton at Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies are welcoming back manager Robinson Cancel for his second season.

Cancel was named the 2021 Low-A West Manager of the Year after leading the Grizzlies to its best record in program history. Fresno finished with a Low-A West best 74-41 record and a playoff spot.

Pitching Coach Mark Brewer and Hitting Coach Nic Wilson are both also returning for the 2022 season. Steve Soliz remains on the staff in a new role as the Bench Coach.

You can find the full release from the Grizzlies here.