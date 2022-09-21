FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame (FCAHOF) announced local individuals and teams selected for enshrinement taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 21 2022 at the Save Mart Center.
We are so excited to welcome these athletes into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame.Gena Strang-Behrens FCAHOF President
The class admitted in the Hall Of Fame of 2022 includes:
- Marian Battles
- Mac Foster
- Connie Gooch
- Kathleen McCarthy
- Ron Scott
- 1955 Fresno Cardinals
- 1974-1976 Hoover High School girls’ basketball
Mariam Battles:
- Worked 35 years as a high school volleyball coach at Kerman, Yosemite, and Buchanan.
- After retiring in 2012 she was the second-winningest coach in Central Section history
Mac Foster:
- He will be inducted posthumously, he passed away in 2010
- Graduate of Washington Union High School
- Professional boxer who won his first 24 fights via knockout
- In 1970 he was ranked as the world’s No. 1 heavyweight contender
Connie Gooch:
- Was a standout basketball player at Hoover High School
- Member of the first two section championship teams in school history
- She would go play at UNLV, Fresno City, and Fresno State as the first woman from Fresno to receive a full college scholarship to play basketball
Kathleen McCarthy:
- Still holds the record for women at San Joaquin Country Club
- Graduate of San Joaquin Memorial High School, she was a three-time first-team all-American at Stanford who had the distinction of being the first golfer to record back-to-back eagles in a USGA event
Ron Scott:
- Recently retired as the head baseball coach at Fresno City College
- The all-time winningest coach in California community college history, Scott led the Rams to 1,100 wins and one state championship in 34 years
1955 Fresno Cardinals:
- Considered one of the best minor league baseball teams of all time.
- With a record of 104-43, the Cardinals are the only team in California League history to win 100 games in a season
1974-1976 Hoover High School girls’ basketball teams
- Only lost a total of three games in three seasons on the way to three consecutive section championships
- They were the first section championships contested in girls’ basketball, as 1974 was the first year that the sport was sanctioned by the CIF