FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame (FCAHOF) announced local individuals and teams selected for enshrinement taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 21 2022 at the Save Mart Center.

We are so excited to welcome these athletes into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame. Gena Strang-Behrens FCAHOF President

The class admitted in the Hall Of Fame of 2022 includes:

Marian Battles

Mac Foster

Connie Gooch

Kathleen McCarthy

Ron Scott

1955 Fresno Cardinals

1974-1976 Hoover High School girls’ basketball



Mariam Battles:

Worked 35 years as a high school volleyball coach at Kerman, Yosemite, and Buchanan.

After retiring in 2012 she was the second-winningest coach in Central Section history

Mac Foster:

He will be inducted posthumously, he passed away in 2010

Graduate of Washington Union High School

Professional boxer who won his first 24 fights via knockout

In 1970 he was ranked as the world’s No. 1 heavyweight contender

Connie Gooch:

Was a standout basketball player at Hoover High School

Member of the first two section championship teams in school history

She would go play at UNLV, Fresno City, and Fresno State as the first woman from Fresno to receive a full college scholarship to play basketball

Kathleen McCarthy:

Still holds the record for women at San Joaquin Country Club

Graduate of San Joaquin Memorial High School, she was a three-time first-team all-American at Stanford who had the distinction of being the first golfer to record back-to-back eagles in a USGA event

Ron Scott:

Recently retired as the head baseball coach at Fresno City College

The all-time winningest coach in California community college history, Scott led the Rams to 1,100 wins and one state championship in 34 years

1955 Fresno Cardinals:

Considered one of the best minor league baseball teams of all time.

With a record of 104-43, the Cardinals are the only team in California League history to win 100 games in a season

1974-1976 Hoover High School girls’ basketball teams