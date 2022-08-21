YourCentralValley.com
by: Angelique Martinez
Posted: Aug 21, 2022 / 12:04 AM PDT
Updated: Aug 21, 2022 / 12:04 AM PDT
The Fresno City College football team is preparing for the 22-23 season. The Rams hosted their annual Red/White scrimmage on Saturday.
FCC will face Merced on Thursday, August 25 in an exhibition game ahead of the regular season.
