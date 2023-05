FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City baseball team secured a 8-0 shutout victory over No. 19 Diablo Valley on Friday afternoon. The Rams are the No. 6 seed in the CCCAA baseball NorCal Regional bracket.

Former Clovis West standout pitcher Noah Galvan allowed only one hit and recorded nine strikeouts. Mark Baca finished 3-5 with a two-run home run in the 8th inning.

Game two between the Rams and Vikings is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Fresno City baseball park.