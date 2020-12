FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Jaime Ramirez has been named the ‘Sporting Director’ for the valley’s new professional soccer team, Central Valley Fuego FC.

Ramirez, the head men’s soccer coach at Fresno Pacific, will remain in his role with the Sunbirds and take on additional duties.

Central Valley Fuego FC will begin play in the year 2022.