Fowler softball wins first state regional title in program history

The 2020-2021 high school season wrapped up on Saturday for California schools and one local high school brought home another championship.

In the Division III softball regional final, No. 3 seed Fowler shutout top-seeded St. Bonaventure 4-0. The Redcats win their first state regional championship in program history and finish the season riding a 21-game win streak with a 26-1 overall record.

Meanwhile, in the Division V-A baseball regional final, No. 1 Washington Union falls to No. 2 West Hills, 9-5.

The Panthers tied the game at five in the bottom of the 6th, but the Wolf Pack plated 4 in the top of the 7th.

Washington Union finishes the season 19-14 overall.