(KSEE) – Through the first two games of the season, the Fresno State tight ends have been very involved, especially third-year sophomore Tre Watson, who is third on the team in catches and receiving yards at this point.



Watson is from New Mexico, but it was another tight end with Central Valley roots who found the end zone last Saturday against Eastern Washington.

“Once the ball is snapped, and I saw guys clearing, I thought that you know, I could get the ball over here, so I just turned my eyes and secured it,” said Boust at practice this week.

The Sanger High School alum was talking about catching his first career touchdown pass as a Bulldog, which was a 4-yard connection from Mikey Keene early in the second quarter of Fresno State’s 34-31 double overtime win over the Eagles.



Boust had no scholarship offers out of high school, despite being a four-sport star with the Apaches and a four-year letterman in football.

But after two years at Fresno City College (2019-2020), he was discovered by the Bulldogs in the summer of 2021.

“Got recruited here (to Fresno State) through the JUCO camp that they hold every summer, and I was offered a walk-on spot after that camp,” says Boust. “So, I thought about it for a long time, cause I didn’t know if I was gonna play another season at JUCO, or come straight over as a walk-on. So, I ended up deciding to transfer over, and I was actually put on scholarship last year, so it paid off.”

Boust only played in four games in his first year at Fresno State in 2021, which allowed him to redshirt.

He appeared in all 14 games in 2022 for the Bulldogs, and made four starts, as he recorded five receptions for 23 yards, and also contributed in the blocking game and on special teams.

In 2019 at Fresno City, he appeared in five games, and had five receptions for 65 yards.

The Rams did not play football in the fall of 2020.