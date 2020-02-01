Former Top Chef contestant Ryan Scott returns to the Central Valley for the Grizzlies’ Hot Stove

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. — Celebrity Chef Ryan Scott returns to the Central Valley for the Fresno Grizzlies 59th Anniversary Hot Stove Gala. Scott was born in Modesto and raised in Oakhurst and Los Banos before he became the well-recognized Top Chef contestant. Scott explains to Sports Central’s Julia Lopez why he’s such a big Will Clark fan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast