Former Fresno State baseball coach Bob Bennett unconscious in hospital, but in stable condition

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The winningest coach in Fresno State baseball history is fighting for his life.

Bob Bennett, winner of 1,302 games in 34 seasons leading the Bulldogs, has been hospitalized since Monday according to his son, Todd, who posted about his father on Facebook.

Todd Bennett wrote that his father went to the hospital to have a device implanted in his heart that is used to prevent a stroke. He said the procedure went well, but while his father was recovering his heart stopped.

Luckily, a doctor and nurses were nearby and they were able to get Bennett’s heart beating again after about 15 minutes. As of Wednesday night, Bob Bennett is in stable condition.

“Right now we are in a holding pattern,” wrote Todd Bennett. “As long as he remains stable, they will try to wake him up (Thursday) or Friday. That is when we will find out if he is going to regain consciousness and, if so, if he experienced any brain damage from the event.”

Bob Bennett took Fresno State to two College World Series, in 1988 and 1991. His teams went to 21 NCAA Regionals, hosting eight of them, and they won 17 conference championships.

Bennett retired in 2002.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.