Former Fresno State baseball coach Bob Bennett unconscious in hospital, but in stable condition

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The winningest coach in Fresno State baseball history is fighting for his life.

Bob Bennett, winner of 1,302 games in 34 seasons leading the Bulldogs, has been hospitalized since Monday according to his son, Todd, who posted about his father on Facebook.

Todd Bennett wrote that his father went to the hospital to have a device implanted in his heart that is used to prevent a stroke. He said the procedure went well, but while his father was recovering his heart stopped.

Luckily, a doctor and nurses were nearby and they were able to get Bennett’s heart beating again after about 15 minutes. As of Wednesday night, Bob Bennett is in stable condition.

“Right now we are in a holding pattern,” wrote Todd Bennett. “As long as he remains stable, they will try to wake him up (Thursday) or Friday. That is when we will find out if he is going to regain consciousness and, if so, if he experienced any brain damage from the event.”

Bob Bennett took Fresno State to two College World Series, in 1988 and 1991. His teams went to 21 NCAA Regionals, hosting eight of them, and they won 17 conference championships.

Bennett retired in 2002.

