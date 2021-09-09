Fresno State baseball players support Jamison Hill in his Visalia Rawhide debut

VISALIA, Calif. — Former Fresno State right-handed pitcher Jamison Hill was signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks as an undrafted free agent on July 14th. On Thursday, September 9th, the former Diamond ‘Dog made his Low-A debut with the Visalia Rawhide, Arizona’s affiliate.

Hill faced Lake Elsinore and in his first start, he struck out three while while giving up two hits, one unearned run and no walks.

A group of current Fresno State baseball players traveled to Visalia to support their former teammate from the stands and stayed to take a group picture after the game.

Visalia went on to beat Lake Elsinore 5-4 in 10 innings.

