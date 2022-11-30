Former Fresno State quarterback Trent Dilfer was introduced on Wednesday as the newest head coach of the University of Alabama at Birmingham football program. UAB athletic director Mark Ingram emphasized his confidence in Dilfer for the job.

UAB is currently a member of Conference USA, but is moving to the American Athletic Conference next summer.

Dilfer has only coached high school football for four years, but is eager to climb the “mountain” and take on the task at UAB. Dilfer was an NFL first-round draft pick out of Fresno State in 1994. He played a lengthy 13 years in the NFL and won a super bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000.

During his career at Fresno State , he passed for 3,000 yards in back-to-back years (1992-1993).

“I’ve been shaped by some of the greatest football minds that have ever coached. You will get the very best of me. I will be relentless in my work ethic.. I believe it will be an era of UAB football that many couldn’t possibly imagine” said Dilfer.