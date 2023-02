Ex-Raiders quarterback and former Fresno State star Derek Carr is expected to meet with the New York Jets this weekend. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo first reported the news.

The Las Vegas Raiders released Carr on Tuesday. Prior to his release, the veteran quarterback visited with the New Orleans Saints. The Jets are the first team Carr is meeting with as a free agent.

The New York Jets are one of a handful of teams looking for a veteran quarterback to take over their offense this upcoming season.