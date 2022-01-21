Former Bulldog Ben Jacobs named coach in East-West Shrine Bowl

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Former Fresno State linebacker Ben Jacobs has been named Special Teams coach for team West in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The former Bulldog played in the NFL from 2011-2018. The majority of his career was spent with the Carolina Panthers. Now, Jacobs is an Assistant Special Teams coach for the Washington Football Team.

The Shrine Bowl provides current NFL coaches with the opportunity for development and exposure.

The 97th East-West Shrine Bowl will kick off at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 3, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be televised on NFL Network.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am