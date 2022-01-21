Former Bulldog Ben Jacobs named coach in East-West Shrine Bowl

Former Fresno State linebacker Ben Jacobs has been named Special Teams coach for team West in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The former Bulldog played in the NFL from 2011-2018. The majority of his career was spent with the Carolina Panthers. Now, Jacobs is an Assistant Special Teams coach for the Washington Football Team.

The Shrine Bowl provides current NFL coaches with the opportunity for development and exposure.

The 97th East-West Shrine Bowl will kick off at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 3, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be televised on NFL Network.