Former Bulldog Adams playing with big chip on shoulder

This much is for sure.

Ex-Bulldog receiver Davante Adams is going to be extra motivated for Sunday’s NFC Championship game in Santa Clara against the 49ers.

For one thing, who wouldn’t be fired up, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, but that’s just part of the reason the former Fresno State star will be leaving it all on the field Sunday.

The current Green Bay Packer is also playing close to home, having gone to high school in nearby Palo Alto.

And as he shared this week to the Green Bay media, Davante always plays with a little chip on his shoulder, in part because he was lightly recruited out of high school, and went to a smaller college by NFL standards.

“You always get the scouting report and you see who you’re playing, what number they wear, and what school they went to,” said Adams. “I think about the success that I’ve had, and the success that I’m still hungry to have in my career. And that fires me up. I went to Fresno State. People disrepect you. You go into the locker room. I’m talking with Alabama guys. They want to disrespect the school I went to, and I’m like, ‘it clearly don’t mean nothing man, because look where we are.'”

Adams also said he only had two offers coming out of Palo Alto High School, and joked that he was a one-star recruit.

Well, that one-star recruit has turned himself into the one of the best receivers in the NFL, a two-time Pro Bowler, who has already caught 44 touchdowns in his six seasons in the NFL.

And Sunday near his hometown, and not to far from where he went to college, he’ll look to punch his ticket to the Super Bowl.