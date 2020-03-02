Former Bengals NFL player named Edison High School football coach

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former Fresno State and NFL player, Cory Hall has been named head football coach for Edison High School.

As the head coach at Clovis North High School, his teams won two Central Section championships in Division I and II.

Hall played for Fresno State from 1996 to 1998 and was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1999 NFL Draft.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Hall to Fresno Unified, knowing that he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to share with our Edison High student-athletes,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.

Hall will begin coaching immediately.

