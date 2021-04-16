First-ever collegiate beach volleyball match held in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There was collegiate beach volleyball in Clovis on Friday as Fresno City College hosted two matches against West Valley College.

The matches took place at Sierra Bicentennial Park, and they were the first-ever collegiate beach volleyball matches to take place in the central valley.

“This is our first home match here, and obviously COVID has done a number on all of us,” said Derrick Johnson, Fresno City College’s associate dean of athletics. “But bringing this, beach volleyball started about three years ago. So to be able to have this home match here at Bicentennial Park, and really create a student experience for our student-athletes is immeasurable.”

Not only is the Rams’ program new, it is also very young. Of the 14 players on the roster, 13 are freshmen.