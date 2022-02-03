Firebaugh’s Josh Allen competing in 2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Firebaugh native and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is teeing off in the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM.

Allen will be playing alongside partner Keith Mitchell. On Thursday the duo will play with Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald Jr. The group tees off at 9:47 a.m. PST.

The tournament runs from February 3-6. Other football players competing include Larry Fitzgerald Jr, Steve Young, and Alex Smith.

The Bills QB declined an invite to the Pro Bowl to let his body rest after his NFL season wrapped up with a loss in Kansas City.

As for Allen’s history with golf, it was only a few years ago where he found a love for the sport.

“I played a little bit growing up. My dad and mom would take me out every once in a while. But I really didn’t get into it really until college. That’s where I figured out I loved to do this and I want to do this as much as I can” said Allen.

It’s also the first time Allen is playing on the iconic Pebble Beach course. “This is an event that my parents, our friends, our families they would come to this event. Being two hours away it was pretty easy. My grandparents had a spot up here where we could stay” Allen added.

“So that was unbelievable, it was awesome. And I know it was a practice round, but there was like nobody out there and we got to walk and just enjoy our time out there, throw a couple balls down, it was spectacular. To have that moment was, it was pretty cool” said Allen.

Allen told the media he plans to golf every single day if he can throughout the offseason.