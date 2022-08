Fresno City College opens the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 hosting Diablo Valley. The Rams continued preparation for the season wearing full gear on Saturday and running through drills.

Rams head coach Tony Caviglia noted that quarterback Isaiah Robles will likely be the starter but is competing alongside Andrew Butler.

Kickoff for the Rams home opener on Saturday is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Ratcliffe Stadium.