FCC Athletes of the Year: Erika Montano (SOC), Augie Garcia (WRES)

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City College has announced its male and female athletes of the year: Augie Garcia and Erika Montano.

Garcia, a wrestler, was part of two state championship teams in 2018 and 2019. He only lost three matches in two years.

Montano, a soccer player, was team captain of the Rams in addition to being a two-year starter and the 2019 Central Valley Conference Defender of the Year.

