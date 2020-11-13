FCAHOF Class of 2020: Doc Buchanan

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Floyd ‘Doc’ Buchanan is known as a ‘champion of education.’ But, believe it or not, he actually grew up wanting to be a heart surgeon.

Born in Arkansas but raised in Colorado, Buchanan attended the University of Denver, enrolling in the pre-med program. During World War II, he put his education on hold to enlist in the Merchant Marines. After the war, Buchanan returned to Colorado and he was ready to return to medical school.

However, the semester was over.

Needing a job, Buchanan turned his attention to education. He taught physics and chemistry in the Denver area in the years immediately following the war.

Buchanan made a deal with his parents. In exchange for not finishing medical school, he promised them he would attend the No. 1 university in the nation for education. That is how he came out to California, graduating with a doctorate from the University of California, Berkeley.

‘Doc’ Buchanan was born.

In 1957, at the age of 33, Buchanan became the principal of the Jefferson Elementary School District in Clovis. Three years later, he was named the first superintendent of the Clovis Unified School District. He held that position until 1991 (31 years).

‘Doc’ Buchanan was a visionary. He looked at things in terms of medicine, such as being able to ‘diagnose’ a student. He also knew every teacher and every worker; they all mattered to him.

‘Doc’ Buchanan was a man of many interests. He was a farmer and a handyman. He studied religion. He read Westerns.

And he was big into sports.

A four-sport athlete in high school and a three-sport athlete in college, Buchanan was a state-recognized wrestler as a teenager who would regularly wrestle his five children later in life. He would pin all five!

Buchanan loved wrestling because it brought out the best in an individual, while also achieving team success.

In 1991, the Clovis Invitational Wrestling Tournament was renamed the “Doc Buchanan Invitational.”

Buchanan High School, which opened in 1993, is also named in honor of ‘Doc’ Buchanan.

He enters the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame posthumously, having passed away in 2015.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.