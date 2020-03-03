Edison HS alum Rodjanae Wade ends college career with back-to-back 20/20 games

The season is over for the UNLV women’s basketball team, after losing in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals to San Jose State on Monday.

In the loss, though, Rodjanae Wade had a game to remember for the Lady Rebels.

Wade, a senior center from Fresno (Edison HS), had 26 points and 21 rebounds, the first 20/20 performance in Mountain West Tournament history.

“Hopefully I get to take my career to the next level,” said Wade, who actually had a 20/20 performance in her last game of the regular season as well (23 pts and 22 rebs, also in a loss to San Jose State). “So, right now I just think about leadership and I know I’ll be coming in as a rookie or whatever. So just take the things that I learned from here, my fundamentals, my happy spirit and try to just take it over to wherever I go and make the best out of it.”