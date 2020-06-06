Donations pour in for Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights camp

San Francisco, Calif. (KRON) — Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has received numerous donations from celebrities in support for his Know Your Rights Camp.

Kaepernick says their mission is to advance liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.

With the recent news of George Floyd’s death, sparked outrage and protests nationwide to spread awareness to police brutality.

Celebrities took to the streets and social media to make sure their voices were heard.

Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey, pledges $3 million to Kaepernick’s camp.

More #startsmall grants.



$3mm to Colin @Kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization to elevate the next generation of change leaders. https://t.co/WGgKziHnwB — jack (@jack) June 3, 2020

On Friday Co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian Sr. pledged $1 million to Kaepernick’s camp and stepped down from his position on the board suggesting the company fill his spot with a black candidate.

“I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, + I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate and I’m starting with a pledge of $1M to Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp, ” Ohanian said.

I've resigned as a member of the reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, + I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate, and I’m starting with a pledge of $1M to @kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020

Earlier this week, The Weekend donated $200 thousand dollars to the quarterback’s campaign to cover legal costs for people who got arrested while protesting for George Floyd.

A HUGE thank you to @theweeknd for donating $200,000 to our Legal Defense Initiative to support Freedom Fighters on the ground! This is amazing 🖤✊🏾 Link in bio to donate! Tag us and use the #WeGotUs so that we can share! pic.twitter.com/A7oM6Yh9Sp — Know Your Rights Camp (@yourrightscamp) June 2, 2020

Kaepernick started the movement in 2016 to kneel during The Star Spangled Banner to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

The quarterback has remained a free agent since March 2017.

