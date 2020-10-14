Dodgers’ Kershaw ‘likely possibility’ to start NLCS Game 4

Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the first inning against the San Diego Padres in Game Two of the National League Division Series at Globe Life Field on October 07, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says Clayton Kershaw is a likely possibility to start Game 4 of the National League Championship Series after the left-hander was scratched from Game 2 because of back spasms.

Roberts says Kershaw’s back was progressing, but the club wanted to see how the three-time Cy Young Award winner felt when he woke up Thursday.

Roberts stuck with Julio Urías for Game 3 against Atlanta.

It’s the first NLCS since 1978 without days off after the pandemic-shortened regular season.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.