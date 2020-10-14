Dodgers’ Kershaw ‘likely possibility’ to start NLCS Game 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says Clayton Kershaw is a likely possibility to start Game 4 of the National League Championship Series after the left-hander was scratched from Game 2 because of back spasms.
Roberts says Kershaw’s back was progressing, but the club wanted to see how the three-time Cy Young Award winner felt when he woke up Thursday.
Roberts stuck with Julio Urías for Game 3 against Atlanta.
It’s the first NLCS since 1978 without days off after the pandemic-shortened regular season.
