Dodger Stadium was supposed to host the 2020 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KGPE) – The Los Angeles Dodgers had five all-stars one year ago, and four of them are still on the team: Cody Bellinger, Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy.

New addition Mookie Betts was an all-star last season with the Red Sox.

In other words, the Dodgers had plenty of representation at the midsummer classic. If not for COVID-19, and that was the case again this season, they would have been suiting up in their home park.

“Definitely exciting. It’d be really cool to be there this year,” said Bellinger, a two-time all-star and the 2019 National League MVP.

“That’s cool. I’ve never been a part of the organization that was hosting the All-Star Game,” added pitcher David Price, a five-time all-star.

Dodger Stadium last hosted the All-Star Game 40 years ago, in 1980.

“You never look at Los Angeles as a sleeper town,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “But I’m telling you, with the All-Star Game coming, what they’ve done with downtown…”

1949 was the first time the Dodgers hosted Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, when they were still in Brooklyn! 2020 would have been their fourth time hosting, and third time hosting in Los Angeles.

Instead, they now get to host the 2022 game.

“You can’t forget about the idea of an All-Star Game and playing in front of a home crowd,” said Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen, a 2018 American League All-Star. “It’s a pretty select few group of people that get to do that throughout their career.”

