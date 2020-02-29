Digital Extra: Strathmore girls come up little short in D-5 championship game

FRESNO, Calif. — Despite a game-high 29 points from Jazmine Soto, the Strathmore girls basketball team fell to East Bakersfield 43-39 in the girls Division-5 Valley championship game Friday morning at Selland Arena.

The Spartans trailed by two at the half, and by ten after three quarters, but made a frantic comeback late to draw within 42-39 with under a minute left.

The Blades kept missing free throws, which allowed the Spartans to twice have the ball with a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer, but one possession ended in a travel, and with under :10 seconds left, Soto’s desperation heave from about 30 feet away, was off the mark.

The Spartans entered as the top seed, and the Blades the No. 2 seed.

Soto, who already is the all-time leading scorer at Strathmore as a junior, was 9-of-37 from the field, and 0-for-9 from 3-point land, on her way to those 29 points.

Senior Kanyah Patterson led East Bakersfield with 13 points.