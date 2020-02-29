Digital Extra: Strathmore girls come up little short in D-5 championship game

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. — Despite a game-high 29 points from Jazmine Soto, the Strathmore girls basketball team fell to East Bakersfield 43-39 in the girls Division-5 Valley championship game Friday morning at Selland Arena.

The Spartans trailed by two at the half, and by ten after three quarters, but made a frantic comeback late to draw within 42-39 with under a minute left.

The Blades kept missing free throws, which allowed the Spartans to twice have the ball with a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer, but one possession ended in a travel, and with under :10 seconds left, Soto’s desperation heave from about 30 feet away, was off the mark.

The Spartans entered as the top seed, and the Blades the No. 2 seed.

Soto, who already is the all-time leading scorer at Strathmore as a junior, was 9-of-37 from the field, and 0-for-9 from 3-point land, on her way to those 29 points.

Senior Kanyah Patterson led East Bakersfield with 13 points.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast